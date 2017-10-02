Dan Bilzerian Flees Vegas Shooting After Seeing Girl Get Shot In The Head — Terrifying Video

Instagram star Dan Bilzerian was at the Route 91 Festival when a gunman opened fire, and recounted the horrific details of what he saw as he fled the scene in a live video. Watch here.

Dan Bilzerian was one of thousands of people watching Jason Aldean perform outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino when Stephen Paddock began shooting from the hotel’s 32nd floor. The poker player and social media star filmed a live video of himself running from the scene. Never-ending gunshots can be heard in the background as Dan reveals the terrifying scene that unfolded in front of him at the event. “Holy f***, this girl just got shot in the f***ing head,” he said. “It’s so f***ing crazy.” He returned a bit later, adding, “I had to go grab a gun. I’m f***ing heading back, f***ing so crazy. Some kind of mass shooting. F***ing guy with a heavy caliber weapon, for sure. Saw a girl gt shot in the face next to me, her brains f***ing hanging out.”

More than 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the shooting, which began around 10:08 p.m. local time. Police located and killed the suspected shooter in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, and have detained a woman named Marilou Danley, who is identified as Stephen’s “companion,” for questioning. With the death toll at over 50, this has become the largest mass shooting in United States history, and it is truly devastating. Videos from the scene show Jason dropping his guitar and racing offstage mid-performance as the shots were being fired, and the crowd immediately erupting in chaos as people were shot and others were sent running and screaming.

The country superstar confirmed on Instagram that he and his crew are okay. Singer Jake Owen, who performed earlier in the night, was watching the show and witnessed the horror, but also revealed that he and his team are safe. See Dan’s terrifying video here:

