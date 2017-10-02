Crystal Harris In ‘Disbelief’ After Hugh Hefner’s Death: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Crystal Hefner has spoken out for the first time since her husband, Hugh Hefner, passed away on Sept. 27. In a new interview, the widow of the Playboy mogul reveals her utter devastation over his death.

On October 2, Crystal Hefner released her first statement following the death of her 91-year-old husband, Hugh Hefner. “I haven’t been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences. I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief,” she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity.” Crystal, who is reported to have received $5 million left to her by Hugh, also added: “He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world.” So sad.

Crystal and Hugh first met on Halloween 2008 at one of his famous parties at the Playboy mansion. Soon, she started appearing on Playboy.com, and appeared in one season of Hef’s show, The Girls Next Door. In January 2009, after Hugh and Holly Madison split, she began dating Hugh, along with his other girlfriends, the Shannon Twins. In 2010, she and Hugh got engaged, but in June 2011, she called it off just five days before their wedding. Oddly enough, in July, Playboy was still published with Crystal on the cover and the title “Introducing America’s Princess, Mrs. Crystal Hefner.” The pair did get back together and on New Years Eve in 2012, got married at the mansion — he was 86 and she was 26.

“For me it meant more security, knowing that I am the one for him,” Crystal said in an interview on Huff Post Live, when asked why they got married. “Like we were talking about, there are always girls in and out and always the feeling of maybe being replaced… And he made sure I didn’t feel that way anymore and that was what the wedding was all about.”

“When I first met him, I had never even met a celebrity in my life before. I was like ‘Oh my gosh Hef,’ and then we started talking,” she added. Crystal is Hugh’s third wife. In 1949, he married Mildred Williams, and in 1989, he married Kimberly Conrad.

Our thoughts are with Crystal at this time.