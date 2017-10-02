Las Vegas Shooting: Listen To Audio Of Police Desperately Racing To Stop Shooter

As the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history continues, chilling police audio from the incident has emerged. Listen to the frightening moment police discovered gun shots coming from a Las Vegas hotel room.

After the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history was carried out in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 1, police audio from the incident has been released. Below, three chilling audio videos describe the moments police were desperately trying to locate the shooter; now identified by police as 64-year-old, Stephen Craig Paddock. “We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims,” one officer can be heard screaming in the video. When police discovered where the shots were coming from, you can hear another officer yell, “Active shooter… Shots fired from Mandalay Bay.” Listen to the full police audio, below.

At approximately 10:08 PM Las Vegas time, Paddock began firing gunshots from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He launched an attack on the third and final night of the Harvest Country Music Festival; an event in which 22,000 people attended. Paddock — who police identified as a “local resident” — killed 58 concertgoers and injured over 500. As of Oct. 2, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the massacre. The group claimed Paddock converted to Islam just months before carrying out the attack as an “Islamic solider.”

The shooter’s brother, Eric Paddock, also spoke to reporters and admitted that he and his family are “dumbfounded” over the incident. He also admitted that there was “absolutely no indication he [Stephen] could do something like this,” to Daily Mail. Eric also said that “Stephen had no political or religious affiliation.” However, as mentioned above, ISIS claimed he converted just months ago. Police have confirmed that Stephen Paddock is dead and believe he may have turned the gun on himself.

President Donald Trump, 71, addressed the nation in a press conference on Oct. 2, where he called the shooting “an act of pure evil.” He revealed that he will be visiting Las Vegas in the coming days to meet with law enforcement, first responders, victims and their families.

The local police department has set up a phone line, 1-866-535-5654, for families looking to locate their loved ones. Police are also encouraging people to donate blood to the victims, with the United Blood Services beginning to take donations at 7:00 AM at 6390 West Charleston in Las Vegas and 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson. There is also a blood drive at the UMC Delta Point Building at 901 North Rancho Lane. We will continue to update you as this story develops.

