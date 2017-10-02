Cheat Codes Reveals The Epic Thank-You Gift They Got From Demi Lovato To Celebrate Hit ‘No Promises’

Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato’s song ‘No Promises’ has been our obsession this year, so we had to ask what it’s like behind-the-scenes with her. (Hint: it sounds like a dream!)

Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford, and Matthew Russell of Cheat Codes have topped charts all summer with their Demi Lovato collaboration “No Promises,” and they tell us that working with Demi Lovato lately has been nothing short of amazing! “We’ve performed with Demi a couple of times now, like on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America, and those moments have been surreal,” Matthew tells us. Well, no surprise there.

As for what they learned about the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress while collaborating? “A lot people may not know how funny she is,” Trevor shares. “She cracks a lot of jokes and has a good sense of humor.”

“She bought us all tattoos,” Matthew also shares. “She is very generous to us; we love her,” Kevin continues. “She wanted to give us a gift to celebrate how well our track was doing and she suggested we get a tattoo with her tattoo artist Bang Bang.” How cool! “We haven’t got them yet,” Trevor says, “But we’ll all probably get her face on our butt or something,” Matt laughs. Can’t wait to see the results!

