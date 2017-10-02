Jason Aldean, Ariana Grande & More Stars Who Had Extreme Violence At Shows

Following the horrific casualties that occurred at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, it’s hard not to notice that concerts have become a more frequent target for violence. Here are celebs who have been at the center of serious acts of violence.

Fifty-nine people (and counting) were killed and over 500 injured in an attack on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas last night, Oct. 1. This devastating attack, in which when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of thousands of concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, is sadly just the most recent in a string of extremely violent events that have occurred at performances in recent years. In the gallery above you will see that attacks like those (though not anywhere on this scale) have broken out everywhere from rap concerts to pop performances. And the performers who are at the center of these hits are always devastated over what becomes of their fans.

Singers like Jason Aldean, who had just started his performance at the concert last night when the shots began and was able to escape with his pregnant wife, and Ariana Grande, whose May concert in Manchester was the scene of a bombing that took the lives of 23 people, are just two of the many musicians whose fun nights with their followers have ended in bloodshed. Click here to see the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Christina Grimmie had her own life taken at a 2016 concert when she was shot while signing autographs following a performance in Orlando. Rappers like T.I. and Meek Mill are also not strangers to extreme acts of violence at their shows, as both have heard shots ring out at venues they were playing. We can only hope that history does not continue to repeat itself in this tragic way.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of all of these devastating attacks that happened at performances? Which were you not familiar with before? Let us know below!