Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima & More A-List Couples With The Biggest Height Differences

Love comes in all shapes and sizes! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s huge height difference didn’t keep them apart! Check out which other couples’ size differences might shock you!

Let’s face it, famous folk are just like everyone else — some are tiny and some are gigantic! And once in a while one of those towering celebs settles down with someone surprisingly petite! Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her steamy romance with Younes Bendjima, 24, has turned heads for their surprisingly different sizes but they are definitely not alone! Kourtney isn’t even the first Kardashian to strike up a romance with a much-taller partner! Head here to see pics of all the delightfully disproportionate couples!

Hayden Panettiere, 28, and her hubby Wladimir Klitschko, 41, are both striking individuals but have you ever seen them together!? The 6’6” Ukrainian towers over his 5’0” bride! And yet their love appears to be going strong! How about Shaquille O’Neal, 45, and Nicole Alexander, 32, back when they were an item? The baller literally cast a shadow over his GF! Remember when Kim Kardashian, 36, was married to Kris Humphries, 32? Before that marriage went down in flames she didn’t even reach his shoulder! Guess size doesn’t matter when romantic chemistry is involved!

Now, it doesn’t happen often, but every once in a while the reverse happens and a male A-lister finds himself looking up at this ladylove! Such was the case for Tom Cruise, 55, with both Nicole Kidman, 50, and Katie Holmes, 38! Well, Tom may be one of the biggest stars in the world but he’s only 5’7”! And Hollywood has no shortage of long-legged stunners! So this might just be his lot in life! Take a peek at all the couples with shocking height differences in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, which seemingly mismatched celeb couple is your favorite! Surprised by some of these couples? Let us know below!