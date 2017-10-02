John Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi & More Honor Rock Legend Tom Petty After Reports Of His Death

Tom Petty’s friends, colleagues, and fans are in mourning after the legendary rocker was said to have died on October 2 after suffering full cardiac arrest. Read their heartfelt messages to the iconic rock star here.

It’s hard to believe that Tom Petty may be gone. CBS News initially claimed the rocker died on Oct. 2, but TMZ insists he’s still clinging to life. Still — the music world was rattled by this shocking news. The rock icon went into full cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home on October 1, and was rushed to the hospital. CBS News claims Tom died less than 24 hours later, just shortly after the shocking news of his cardiac incident became public, but they deleted their tweet once TMZ said he’s still alive. Even so, TMZ claims it’s only a matter of time before Tom passes.

The rocker had just done a set of shows with his band, The Heartbreakers, in Los Angeles and he seemed totally fine, according to a concertgoer who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was great, sounded good and was running around stage like usual. He was telling funny stories to the audience…There was no sense that anything was wrong with him at all.”

Rockers who knew Tom personally, as well as those he inspired, flocked to Twitter and Facebook to share their disbelief at the horrible news. “Today just gets worse. The very talented musician, writer Tom Petty has just passed away,” rock legend Meatloaf wrote on Facebook. “Another great has left us too soon. He left amazing memories with his love of his music and his fans that will live on in the Hearts of those that knew him and those that loved him . Our prayers go out to Tom and his family.” Read more messages from celebrities who loved Tom below:

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin' music, hard to believe you're gone. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 2, 2017

I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Tom Petty. Such an incredible, inspiring artist. I'll treasure fond memories of our time spent together this past summer ❤ pic.twitter.com/HvSgARxzm3 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017

.@TomPetty… I love you so much. You are in my prayers. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) October 2, 2017

I'm crushed…

Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.

And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.

-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017

tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

those records live forever. i'm so grateful for tom petty and what he taught all of us — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. "free fallin" is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

Damn it. NO! Tom Petty got me thru this morning…. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) October 2, 2017

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

As if last night’s tragedy and ultimate cowardly act in #LasVegas weren’t enough, now 1 of my biggest influences @tompetty has passed away pic.twitter.com/xScDbKz6XK — George Ducas (@GeorgeDucas) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty

Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love. Your music has changed this world for the better. pic.twitter.com/jZsjIN5Xu3 — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017

