Tweets

John Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi & More Honor Rock Legend Tom Petty After Reports Of His Death

Tom Petty
REX/Shutterstock
Tom Petty Tom Petty performs at halftime during the Super Bowl XLII football game at University of Phoenix Stadium on in Glendale, ArizSuper Bowl Football, Glendale, USA
Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif 2017 KAABOO Del Mar - Day 3, San Diego, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Adria Petty, Tom Petty and Dana York 2012 MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 06 Sep 2012
George Harrison, right, is embraced by fellow rock lengend Tom Petty after Petty presented the first century Award for distinguished creative achievement to Harrison at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, LOS ANGELES, USA View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

Tom Petty’s friends, colleagues, and fans are in mourning after the legendary rocker was said to have died on October 2 after suffering full cardiac arrest. Read their heartfelt messages to the iconic rock star here.

It’s hard to believe that Tom Petty may be gone. CBS News initially claimed the rocker died on Oct. 2, but TMZ insists he’s still clinging to life. Still — the music world was rattled by this shocking news. The rock icon went into full cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home on October 1, and was rushed to the hospital. CBS News claims Tom died less than 24 hours later, just shortly after the shocking news of his cardiac incident became public, but they deleted their tweet once TMZ said he’s still alive. Even so, TMZ claims it’s only a matter of time before Tom passes.

The rocker had just done a set of shows with his band, The Heartbreakers, in Los Angeles and he seemed totally fine, according to a concertgoer who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was great, sounded good and was running around stage like usual. He was telling funny stories to the audience…There was no sense that anything was wrong with him at all.”

Rockers who knew Tom personally, as well as those he inspired, flocked to Twitter and Facebook to share their disbelief at the horrible news. “Today just gets worse. The very talented musician, writer Tom Petty has just passed away,” rock legend Meatloaf wrote on Facebook. “Another great has left us too soon. He left amazing memories with his love of his music and his fans that will live on in the Hearts of those that knew him and those that loved him . Our prayers go out to Tom and his family.” Read more messages from celebrities who loved Tom below:

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Tom’s loved ones during this difficult time.