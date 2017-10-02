Mariah Carey, Luke Bryan & More Stars Send Prayers After Horrific Shooting In Las Vegas

In the aftermath of the tragic Las Vegas shooting, which left more than 50 dead and sent at least 400 others to the hospital, celebrities have taken to social media to send prayers and mourn the victims.

The country is absolutely shaken as details continue to unfold about the horrific shooting at the Route 91 Music Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel around 10:08 p.m., right in the middle of Jason Aldean’s performance below. More than 50 people are confirmed dead, and more than 400 have been sent to the hospital with injuries after the tragic shooting. Officials finally located Stephen in his room at Mandalay Bay, but he was dead by the time they got there, the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed in a press release. Stephen had been staying in the hotel since Sept. 28. In the aftermath of the shooting, celebrities began flooding social media with their messages of love and mourning, which you can see below.

22,000 people were in attendance at the music festival when this tragedy unfolded, and terrifying videos from the scene show concertgoers fleeing in terror as repetitive gunshots are going off in the background. Jake Owen, who performed earlier in the evening, watched the chaos erupt, and recalled the terror he felt. “It literally was like a movie you’ve seen before that’s not real life,” he said, adding, “It wasn’t something that just was quick. It was chaos for a pure 7-10 minutes.”

Among the celebrities who’ve tweeted about this tragedy are country stars, like Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, fellow Vegas performers, like Mariah Carey and Celine Dion, and plenty more. See the messages here:

