Camila Cabello Adorably Sobs With Joy When She Finds Out Justin Bieber Loves Her Song ‘Havana’

Justin Bieber, 23, posted an iPhone screenshot of himself listening to Camila Cabello‘s song “Havana” on his Instagram Story Oct. 1, and when the 20-year-old songstress found out, she was understandably beside herself with emotion. Watch the hilarious video of Camila losing it on her Snapchat Story below! (After getting some love from JB, who wouldn’t?!)

As you can see in the clip, Camila, who is wearing a white hoodie and sunglasses, makes a cry-face as the videographer asks what happened. The former Fifth Harmony member holds her hand out to block the camera, and lowers her head onto her arms. “Justin Bieber was listening to ‘Havana’ on his Instagram Story,” she mumbles tearfully as whoever is filming bursts out laughing. So cute! See more pics from Camila’s steamy “Crying in the Club” music video here.

Well, we can’t really blame her for freaking out. It’s no secret that she’s a huge fan of the Canadian singer, and has even covered his jam “Despacito” before! Looks like he was returning the favor and giving her some promo.

🎥| Camila on her Snapchat story (October 1st) #5 pic.twitter.com/HSz3ekMnv0 — Camila Tour Alert (@CamilaTourAlert) October 1, 2017

