Kim & Khloe Kardashian Livid Caitlyn Jenner Hid Gender Reassignment Surgery From Them

On the Oct. 1 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ the Kardashian family dealt with learning that Caitlyn Jenner had her sex change surgery — something they only found out about AFTER she published it in her book!

Caitlyn Jenner gave Kim Kardashian an advanced copy of her memoir before it was released to the public, but when the book did come out, Kim was shocked to see that the final version included information that wasn’t in the copy she read. That included Caitlyn’s admission that she’d officially had her gender reassignment surgery. On this week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, cameras captured Kim and her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, finding out the shocking news in online articles about the autobiography. “Yep, they snipped,” Kim told her sisters. “But why couldn’t she say that to us?” Kris Jenner was in tears upon hearing the story, as well.

The girls were also pissed about Caitlyn’s claim that their father, Robert Kardashian, believed O.J. Simpson was guilty “but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex [Kris],” Kim branded Caitlyn as a “liar,” and Khloe ranted about why she feels vindicated in no longer speaking to her step dad. “It’s not because your trans,” she said. “That’s not why I’m not talking to you. I’m not talking to you because you’re a bad, mean person.” However, when it came to the sex change surgery, even though the ladies were hurt, they were mostly concerned about their sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kendall admitted to Kim that Caitlyn was open with her and Kylie about the surgery, but she wasn’t happy with how her dad painted the Kardashians in the book. It’s clear that Caitlyn’s relationship with all of the sisters is strained, but Kendall and Kylie seem to have maintained a connection with the Olympian, as they were photographed out with her on Father’s Day, two months after the book release.

