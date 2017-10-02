Beyonce ‘Laughing’ Over Wendy Williams Cheating Drama 5 Years After Major Diss
‘How does that Lemonade taste?’ Beyonce has been ‘smiling and laughing’ over the cheating drama Wendy Williams is currently going through with her husband. Especially after Wendy said she’s dumb.
Ouch! Rough stuff, right? As we previously told you, Wendy Williams‘ husband Kevin, 45, reportedly had an affair with a massage therapist. Our insiders say Wendy is pulling through the situation as best she can, but Beyonce’s laughter at Wendy’s expense is probably like throwing salt in an open wound. And believe us when we say this wound is still very much open. “Wendy is putting on a very brave face for the cameras, but behind the scenes she is furious,” an insider close to the host previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t believe that Kevin would put her in a situation like this, and she’s utterly mortified.”
Once Wendy, 53, discovers Beyonce is laughing at her, she’s probably going to become even more furious. But does she deserve it after saying Beyonce sounds like she has a fifth grade education, as she did in December 2012? (Watch the video below.) We’ll let you decide.
HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Beyonce’s reaction to the scandal? Think she should take the high road? Let us know below!