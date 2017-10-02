Beyonce ‘Laughing’ Over Wendy Williams Cheating Drama 5 Years After Major Diss

‘How does that Lemonade taste?’ Beyonce has been ‘smiling and laughing’ over the cheating drama Wendy Williams is currently going through with her husband. Especially after Wendy said she’s dumb.

situation with her husband Kevin [Hunter]. Wendy has been on Beyonce’s list of people she doesn’t like ever since the talk show host said Bey sounds like she has a fifth grade education. Beyonce never forgets disses like that and now she finds it entertaining that Wendy’s husband could be leading a double life with another woman,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Beyonce thinks that Wendy is getting the karma she deserves. Bey also thinks that Wendy, who always judges and criticizes others, now looks like a hypocrite. Beyonce even joked with her friends, ‘How does that lemonade taste Wendy?” It looks like Chris Brown isn’t the only one loving Wendy Williams‘ cheating scandal . “ Beyonce has been smiling and laughing over Wendy’ssituation with her husband]. Wendy has been on Beyonce’s list of people she doesn’t like ever since the talk show host said Bey sounds like she has a fifth grade education. Beyonce never forgets disses like that and now she finds it entertaining that Wendy’s husband could be leading a double life with another woman,” a source close to the singer tellsEXCLUSIVELY. “Beyonce thinks that Wendy is getting the karma she deserves. Bey also thinks that Wendy, who always judges and criticizes others, now looks like a hypocrite. Beyonce even joked with her friends, ‘How does that lemonade taste Wendy?” Click here for more pics of the polarizing TV show host!

Ouch! Rough stuff, right? As we previously told you, Wendy Williams‘ husband Kevin, 45, reportedly had an affair with a massage therapist. Our insiders say Wendy is pulling through the situation as best she can, but Beyonce’s laughter at Wendy’s expense is probably like throwing salt in an open wound. And believe us when we say this wound is still very much open. “Wendy is putting on a very brave face for the cameras, but behind the scenes she is furious,” an insider close to the host previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t believe that Kevin would put her in a situation like this, and she’s utterly mortified.”

Once Wendy, 53, discovers Beyonce is laughing at her, she’s probably going to become even more furious. But does she deserve it after saying Beyonce sounds like she has a fifth grade education, as she did in December 2012? (Watch the video below.) We’ll let you decide.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Beyonce’s reaction to the scandal? Think she should take the high road? Let us know below!