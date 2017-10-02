Joy Duggar & Austin Forsyth ‘Rough It’ While Camping For Joint Bachelor & Bachelorette Party

To celebrate their impending wedding, on the Oct. 2 episode of ‘Counting On,’ Joy Duggar & Austin Forsyth hosted a bachelor/bachelorette party in the woods! The bride even insisted everyone ‘rough it!’

Although Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, had never truly gone camping before, the bride-to-be was super “excited” to try it for the first time during the Oct. 2 episode of Counting On. Calling it “legitimate camping,” Joy and her now-husband, Austin Forsyth, 23, planned a joint bachelor/bachelorette party that took place in the woods over the weekend — and it seemed to fit their personality as a couple perfectly! Joy told cameras she had always wanted to try camping since Austin says it’s “so fun,” so she couldn’t wait for their “camping and canoeing” party to begin. Click to see more pics of Joy-Anna Duggar.

With about 20 of their closest friends and siblings, Joy and Austin took to the great outdoors with not too much more than food, canoes and kayaks, hammocks, and a tent or two. In fact, before everyone left, Joy made stressed that no one would be “cheating” on this camping trip — aka no glamping allowed! After all, the typical Duggar way to camp has, in the past, always involved a trailer. “Guys, please don’t cheat!” Joy told her partygoers. “It’s not going to be fun if you cheat… No makeup, no electricity… We’re roughing it!”

Once out in the wilderness, the group’s first activity was traveling down Mulberry River via rafts and kayaks. “I’m looking forward to today, it’s going to be a good day, God willing,” Austin told cameras before hitting the water. “I’m just hoping we don’t flip… I’m a little concerned,” Joy’s older sister, Jana Duggar, 27, said. As it turned out, Jana had every right to be worried about flipping over. Both Austin and Joy ended up in the “very cold” water on separate occasions during the kayaking adventure. But of course both ended up totally fine!

In fact, Joy wasn’t even shaken up when Austin’s kayak flipped in front of her. “It wasn’t too nerve-wracking,” she said in a confessional. “He popped right back up… I know he’s a good swimmer.” After Joy flipped, however, she was ready to take a break! Injecting some fun into the experience, the group stopped kayaking for a bit in order to enjoy a rope swing. A bunch of the partygoers swung off the rope and into the water, and it proved to be a great way to let loose.

“This is a special time we’ll remember forever,” Austin said. Aw! During the camping trip, the only real bump in the road Joy and Austin ran into was when it came time to set up sleeping arrangements. Apparently there weren’t enough trees for all the guys’ hammocks, but Austin quickly solved that problem by tying a few hammocks to their trucks. Around the campfire, everyone made s’mores, and the couple’s wedding coordinator, Laura, had the betrothed play a game where they tested how well they know each other.

Joy had admitted earlier to the cameras that while she’s excited to be marrying Austin, she was also nervous due to the “responsibilities” of being a wife. She also confessed that change is “hard” for her. However, she added that marriage is “going to be the most amazing time.” And apparently it has been, as Joy’s already pregnant with her first child!

