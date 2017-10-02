Ashley Graham Flashes Her Bare Butt In Fishnet Tights While Posing For Her Husband

That’s one way to keep the romance alive! Ashley Graham, 29, posed for her husband Justin Ervin, 36, over the weekend while they enjoyed a day off together, and the pictures are super sexy!

Get it, girl! Ashley Graham, 29, has posed for racy photos many times before, but she ventured into new territory on Sunday Oct. 1, when she had her husband, Justin Ervin, 36, take the photos. And after seeing the pictures for ourselves, we can only assume they engaged in some sexy time when the photo shoot was over. Not only did Ashley show off her sexy butt in fishnet tights and a crop top while bending over a sofa for one photo, but she also exposed her gorgeous legs while sitting on a tall wooden podium and wearing a black thong in another. And did we mention she playfully nibbled on her thumb in one of the pics? So hot! Click here to see more pics of Ashley Graham!

Both Ashley and her husband, Justin, shared the sexy images on their Instagram pages (see them below), and he used the hashtag “#teamwork” to caption the photos. Ashley then revealed they organized the special project together on their day off. “Our idea of a day off ..by Justin,” she wrote. Isn’t that adorable? #RelationshipGoals.

And just when we thought things couldn’t get any better, Ashley took to her Instagram Story and shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, including a picture of her legs in the fishnet tights with a “Sunday Funday” sticker. After the project was complete, Ashley and Justin went through the pictures while enjoying some Turkish coffee together. Now that’s how you keep the romance alive when you’re trying to navigate a long-distance marriage. In case you didn’t know, Ashley lives in New York City as a model, Justin is based in Los Angeles. “We have a rule. We don’t go longer than two weeks without seeing each other,” she told Entertainment Tonight last year. “It’s absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It’s pretty sexy.” Sexy is right!

