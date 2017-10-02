Ariana Grande Heartbroken Over Vegas Massacre After Having ‘Experienced It First Hand’

Ariana Grande is absolutely devastated after hearing about the tragedy that struck in Las Vegas, months after having ‘experienced it first hand.’ We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why the massacre has shaken her to the core.

Ariana Grande, 24, has a heavy heart after hearing about the horrifying massacre that took place in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. The tragedy dredged up awful memories for the songstress, since it’s only been a few months since the attack that occurred at her Manchester concert. “Ariana has experienced first hand what it’s like to have an ultra-tragic event go down in the midst of a performance,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When Ariana learned of the shooting in Las Vegas it immediately brought her back to the bombing situation that happened at her concert. Seeing the video of Jason Aldean running off the stage in terror as shots are ringing out is a moment that she knows he will never forget.” Click to see pics of the victims from the Vegas massacre, here.

At least 59 are dead and more than 527 were left injured when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Police later revealed that a “local resident” named Stephen Paddock, 64, began shooting toward the country music festival around 10:08 p.m. local time from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. “Ariana knows that so many people were in attendance and she can’t imagine the horror that people must have been feeling as those shots were whizzing by them while they were taking cover,” our insider close to the singer added. “She’s deeply saddened by this and her heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by this senseless act.”

Ariana took to social media to share her condolences and to send her well-wishes to all those grieving after this atrocity. “My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism,” she wrote. Ariana has a heart of gold, having returned to Manchester herself for a star-studded benefit concert, honoring the 22 people: including men, women and children who lost their lives at her show on May 22. These horrible attacks are becoming more common and all we can know is that love is the only thing that can overcome hatred.

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

