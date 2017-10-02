Angelina Jolie: Why Her Next Love Will Have To Be ‘Approved’ By All 6 Kids After Brad Pitt Split

Her kids come first! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Angelina Jolie is insisting that any new man who comes into her life must gain approval from all six of her children.

Angelina Jolie, 42, may finally be ready to date again after her split from Brad Pitt, 53 , but she wants to make sure her six kids approve of anyone new in her life. “Angelina is finally getting back into her groove after all the drama and upset of the past year,” a source close to the gorgeous actress EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “The children are settled into the new home and routine — they’re thriving, and that’s been Angelina’s whole focus since the split from Brad. She’s begun acting again, on Maleficent 2, and she’s started really looking forward to the future once again.” Since the Girl Interrupted star has clearly been busy spending her time readjusting to single life, it’s not surprising that she has also started to think about her future in dating. “Angelina is even getting to the point where she thinks she may be ready to start dating, although she’s being very passive about it and not actively looking for someone,” the source continued. “For Angelina, the children come first, and anyone she dates will have to meet the approval of all six kids, and that’s no mean feat!” See some of the most adorable pics of Angelina with her kids here!

During their tough split, Angelina and Brad’s brood have not only turned to their parents for support, they’ve also turned to themselves. Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, have been there for each other every step of the way and with Angelina’s new healthy approval rule, we have a feeling their already tight-knit bond will get even tighter. Although the activist had a strong relationship with her former husband for many years, she hasn’t given up hope that it could happen again with someone else. “Angelina would like to believe that she will fall in love again one day, and meet her soul mate to grow old with,” the source revealed. Aw!

When Angelina’s not working on her new film, she’s always out and about on thrilling adventures with her family of six. Whether it’s celebrating one of their birthdays or traveling to other countries to stand up for what she believes in, they always seem to be enjoying themselves. We can’t wait to see what the sweet bunch will do next!

