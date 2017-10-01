Crystal Harris: 5 Things To Know About Hugh Hefner’s Beloved Wife

The world has been mourning the loss of iconic ‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner for the past few days. But not everyone knows the woman who must be mourning him the most — his wife Crystal Harris. Here’s everything you need to know about Crystal.

1. Crystal Harris was Hugh Hefner’s third wife. Hugh Hefner had three wives over the course of his life, with Crystal Harris, 31, being his final and the one who he was married to when he died at 91 on Sept. 27. He was married to his first wife, Millie Williams, 91, from 1949 – 1959 and his second wife, Kimberley Conrad, 55, from 1989 – 2010. Hef made sure to set Crystal up before passing on, leaving her a luxurious home and $5 million.

2. Crystal broke off her first engagement to Hugh. Hef and Crystal first got engaged on Dec. 24, 2010, but she ended things on June 14, 2011, just five days before the wedding. Despite their nuptials being called off, the July issue of Playboy, which hit shelves right before the wedding, still featured Crystal as the cover girl and read, “Introducing America’s Princess, Mrs. Crystal Hefner.” Yeah, super awkward. The couple did reconcile and officially wed on Dec. 31, 2012. Click here to see pics of Hugh and Crystal’s wedding.

3. She was a Playmate, but has had other career ventures. Crystal was Playboy‘s Playmate of the Month for December 2009. However, she pursued some non-modeling related endeavors later on. She signed a record contract with Organica Music Group in 2010 and co-designed a line of swimwear in 2012. In 2014 she co-designed a line of “intimates, athleisure and loungewear” which was sold on her website.

4. She appeared on The Girls Next Door. In 2009, Crystal appeared in one of the seasons of the short-lived E! reality show featuring Hef and the Playmates that lived in the Playboy Mansion with him.

5. She had her breast implants removed due to health complications. Crystal had breast implants, but in 2016 she had them removed after suffering symptoms due to her Lyme disease and toxic mold diagnoses. She said she was experiencing “brain fog” and “chronic fatigue” due to the implants’ rupture.

