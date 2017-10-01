Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

One of the more heated rivalries in the NFL adds another chapter to the feud, as the Baltimore Ravens will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 1:00 PM ET game is going to be a good one – football fans better not miss it!

Despite only being Week 4, this match is critical for both the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams are 2-1, and with both the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns winless, this game could very well determine who wins the AFC North (and thus, earns a team a spot in the playoffs.) As if the rivalry between these teams wasn’t nasty enough, now there’s something legitimately on the line. It’s going to get nuts when Steel City rolls into M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, so fans better not miss it (especially if the players protest like they did last week.)

“This game is crazy,” Ben Roethlisberger, 35, quarterback for Pittsburgh, told Fox Sports. ”It’s a special game. I’m still here and [Terrell] Suggs is still over there. We’ve got a lot of respect for each other in this rivalry. C.J. Mosley, Jimmy Smith, [Brandon] Carr, and [Eric] Weddle now…I think we’ve got enough guys here that have played this physical AFC North game. Both there and here, playoff game or whatever it is. I don’t think it will take long if the young guys don’t know now what it’s going to be about.”

Hopefully, the “young guys” on both sides are ready. Though this rivalry doesn’t harken back to the beginning of the NFL – much like the feud between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears – it’s one of the most noted beefs between these ballers. Steel City has the edge when it comes to the series, 25 wins over Baltimore’s 21. Will the flock soar to victory at home, or will Big Ben bring another bad day to Baltimore? There’s only one way to find out.

