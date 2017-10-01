New Orleans Saints Vs. Miami Dolphins Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

London calling! For the second week in a row, the NFL invaded the U.K. with the New Orleans Saints meeting the Miami Dolphins at Wembley stadium. The game kicks off at 9:30 AM ET so don’t miss it.

Is England the next location to get a NFL franchise? For a second consecutive week, the Americans are bringing their version of “football” across the pond to turn Wembley Stadium into a gridiron. After the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars warmed up the London crowd, it’s now time for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins to bring the noise to the Brits. Both teams are hungry for their second win of the season, so this early-morning game should be wild to watch (especially if anyone protests like they did last week.)

The Saints kicked off the season with two disappointing losses – first to the Minnesota Vikings and then, a 36-20 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots. They seemed to turn it around in Week 3, going over the Carolina Panthers, 31-13. The Dolphins are coming off an embarrassing 20-6 loss to the New York Jets, after starting things on a high note. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers in a close game, 19-17.

Amazingly, London will get to see five NFL games this season. After this match, the NFL takes a short break before returning to England, per Sporting News. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will trade their respective sunny climates for something a bit more…well…British, when they play each other in the middle of Twickenham Stadium on Oct. 22. The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns will square off on Oct. 29, right before Halloween! The European fans are in for a major treat in Week 11. For the final game on foreign soil, the Patriots will play the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 19. That game will have some major playoff implications so the drama will be high when these squads battle on British land.

