Real Madrid Vs. Espanyol Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Look out: Real Madrid is back to their winning ways. Following a dominant victory in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of his squad take on RCD Espanyol on Oct. 1 at 2:45 PM ET. Don’t miss it!

After an uncharacteristic stumble at the start of La Liga, Real Madrid seems to have recovered some of its swag. The reigning Champions League and Primera División champs are coming off a big win over Borussia Dortmund, and they will now set their sights on RCD Espanyol. Los Blancos better not underestimate Espanyol, or this momentum they have going will be stopped dead in its tracks. Sports fans better tune in to see every thrilling second.

Real Madrid is known for having an embarrassment of riches when it comes to talent, which is good – because two of their biggest stars might be hurt. Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and Gareth Bale, 28, missed practice on Sept. 28, according to SB Nation. Gareth may have picked up another calf injury, as he left the pitch at the 86th minute during the clash with Dortmund. As for Ronaldo, no word on why he didn’t train with the rest of the team.

Is Ronaldo some how feuding with his team again? During the summer, Cristiano was accused of not paying €14.7 million in taxes, and widespread reports said that he was determined to leave Spain in retaliation to the “unfair” treatment. However, Cristiano shot down those rumors…sorta. “You did not hear that from my mouth,” Cristiano said, regarding the rumors of him wanting to leave Los Blancos behind, per ESPN. “People talk about Cristiano every day, all over the world. If I had to answer everyone, I would live just for the media. But I live for football.”

“Anything with Cristiano’s name on it is world news. When you are great, people talk about you,” he added. Well, Ronaldo has another chance to be great when Real Madrid battles Espanyol (that is, if he’s cleared to play.)

