Los Angeles Rams Vs. Dallas Cowboys Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Los Angeles Rams face their biggest challenge of the new NFL season: Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Oct. 1 game is set for 1:00 PM ET, so football fans better not miss this one. The game is going to be lit.

Well, maybe. Possibly. Saying the match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams as “lit” might be going a bit far, but it will be awesome to watch. The Rams and Cowboys are both 2-1, and while the Cowboys are the heavy favorites to get their third win here, upsets happen. Will LA prove that they’re the real deal, or will Dak Prescott, 24, Ezekiel Elliott, 22, and the rest of the Cowboys wrangle up some rams?

The Rams might have a secret weapon when it comes to beating the Cowboys: their coach, Sean McVay, 31. As the offensive coordinator for the Washington football team, Sean paid close attention to Dallas’s defense. “They’re an excellent defense,” Sean McVay said this week, per CBS Sports. “[Dallas defensive coordinator Rod] Marinelli has those guys playing really hard. Just being in that division the last couple of years, a lot of respect for them.”

While running the offensive game in Washington, Sean’s team averaged 27.7 points per game. Since the Rams are suddenly an offensive explosion (scoring 46 points against the Indianapolis Colts, 41 points against the San Francisco 49ers and 20 points in a loss to Sean’s former team from Washington) it’s possible that Sean and Rams quarterback Jared Goff, 22, match Dak’s red-hot offense. Jared happens to be first in yards per attempt (10.09) and third in the league when it comes to passer rating, per CBS Sports. This could be the game that the Rams establish themselves as a legit playoff contender. Or not. Really, there’s only one way to find out.

