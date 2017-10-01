Indianapolis Colts Vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks are both searching for a must-needed win. These two squads will square off at 8:30 PM ET, so be sure to catch every single thrilling second of this game.

The Seattle Seahawks aren’t flying so high and the Indianapolis Colts have stumbled out of the gate of the new NFL season. Both enter this game at 1-2, and if things don’t turn around quick, they can kiss the playoffs good-bye. Thankfully, it’s just Week 4, and these teams have a chance to reverse their fortunes with this game. Who will kick off their comeback, and who will go 1-3? Fans better tune in when the Colts charge into CenturyLink Field in scenic Seattle, Washington.

The “Legion of Boom,” Seattle’s renowned defensive force, has gone bust. Though the Hawks only allowed 3.4 yards per carry during last season, that number has inflated to 5.3 yards. That’s the worst in the league, according to CBS Sports, and would explain why Seattle ranks 30th against the run. Yeah, that’s not going to bring another championship to Seattle, and the team knows it. “Really fine running backs have been able to take advantage of it and really maximize them,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We made an error and we misread a formation and didn’t hit it just right on the run play and the ball got out.”

That’s one way to put it. So far, the Seahawks fell 33-27 to the Tennessee Titans and 17-9 to the Green Bay Packers. If the Hawk’s let longtime nemesis, Colts running back Frank Gore, 34, to run up and down the field (his two highest single-game rushing performances, 212 yards, were both against Seattle, per ESPN), don’t expect the Seahawks to win the NFC West. On the other hand, the Colts have a shot of taking the AFC South. They share it with the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, teams not often held in high regard (to put it mildly.)

