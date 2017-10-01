Barcelona Vs. Las Palmas Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

After securing a victory in the Champions League, Barcelona turns its eyes back home. They take on UD Las Palmas in La Liga on Oct. 1 at 10:15 AM ET so tune in to see every exciting second.

Though it wasn’t the most dominant showing by Barcelona, a win is a win. The Blaugrana sent Sporting CP (aka Sporting Lisbon) packing with a 1-0 loss, all thanks to Sporting scoring on itself. When Barca takes on Las Palmas in this La Liga game, they can’t really hope for similar luck – or they may walk out of Camp Nou with their first loss of the season. Soccer fans can expect Lionel Messi, 30, Luis Suarez, 69, and the rest of Barcelona to crank it up a couple notches, just so they keep their golden record intact.

Sebastian Coates, 26, literally handed Barcelona the win at the 49th minute of Sporting Lisbon’s match with the Spanish super squad. The Uruguayan soccer star made a critical goof, accidentally knocking the ball into his own goal. Whoops. From there, it seemed as Barcelona was on autopilot, as they didn’t really rack up the points. This has only added fuel the argument that, despite having some of the best players in the world, Barcelona is boring.

“Everyone is free to say what they want,” Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, 53, said after Barca’s victory over the Portuguese team, per ESPN. “I don’t get bored — especially not when we win. There are times when you win in an exciting way, scoring lots of goals, and then there are other times when you have to suffer to win. That’s how it is.” Will this game with Las Palmas – who are currently in 15th place – be an exciting victory? Will it be a boring win? Or will the Canary Islands’ squad pull off a thrilling upset?

Who do you want to win the Primera División, HollywoodLifers?