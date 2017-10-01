Tiffany Trump Sparks Outrage With A New Pic In A Mini Dress Amid Puerto Rico Crisis

Well, to say Tiffany Trump didn’t have *great* timing on Instagram on Sept. 30 would be an understatement. While Americans were bashing Tiffany’s father, President Donald Trump, for how he’s handling the crisis in Puerto Rico, his daughter posted an adorable selfie.

Tiffany Trump, 23, may not be president, but her father is, and some Americans think that means she needs to have a very different attitude amid the crisis in Puerto Rico following the devastating hit they took during Hurricane Maria. Donald Trump‘s daughter took to Instagram on Sept. 30 to post a super cute selfie that was construed as tone deaf by many users who already weren’t thrilled with POTUS’ Twitter storm blaming San Juan, Puerto Rico mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, 54, for the humanitarian crisis instead of responding appropriately to her pleas for help. In the professional pic Tiffany is striking a pose and smiling brightly while donning a black mini dress. The comments left by followers were very mixed. But for the most part people were outraged and responses fell mostly in the “get down there and help” camp.

“helping them by sending 18 tweets criticizing the people of PR as lazy people who want everything done for ‘them’ you need to just look at his twitter and replace Puerto RIco with the name of your town and think what that might feel like as an American,” one user commented. “Imagine going through what they are dealing with and he spent last weekend fighting with the NFL and now he’s golfing…empathy…that’s what we all need in this situation. He’s shown none of that. This post by his daughter just shows more of the same mindset. Ignorance is bliss.” “Please talk with your dad in order to take the right behavior in foreign policy and do not spoil the extremists in creating tension with the world,” another user wrote. “”Why is everyone mad at her?” one asked, standing up for Tiffany. “She is not the POTUS. And she hasn’t been active in any of his work at the WH, she goes to college….. these keyboard cowboys……”

Tiffany, the daughter of Trump and Marla Maples, 53, is currently attending Georgetown University. As many commenters noted, she has been one member of the Trump family who has stayed pretty far away from the White House since her father’s election, unlike her brothers Donald Jr., 39, and Eric, 33, and sister Ivanka Trump, 35. Click here to see pics of celebs protesting Trump.

