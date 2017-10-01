T.I.’s Madly In Love With Tiny: She Treats Him Like ‘A King’ & Sex Life Is Hotter Than Ever

Is there anything better than makeup sex? Not according to T.I. and Tiny. After patching things up following the drama surrounding Bernice Burgos, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned their love life is off the chain!

Or, it could be on the chain….and whips, if that’s what T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, are into (no kink-shaming here.) While it’s not immediately known if Tip is a huge fan of the stuff Rihanna, 29, sings about in “S&M,” he’s “super into Tiny right now,” a source close to T.I. EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s all about the hot makeup sex” between these two, now that they’ve worked out the drama following Tip’s alleged affair with Bernice Burgos, 37.

T.I. and Tiny’s sex life is better than ever, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, noting that these two usually rekindle things – in a big way – whenever they get back together. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” and Tip has been missing Tameka’s body. Tiny has also been cranking up the heat in the bedroom, picking up some brand new lingerie and some sexy costumes to spice things up. Hopefully, she picked up a crown for T.I, because the source says that Tiny has been “treating T.I. like a king” around their home.

He may be the king, but he knows he needs to treat his wife – and the mother of his sons King, 13, Major, 9, and daughter Heiress, 1, — better than a queen. After coming so close to losing Tiny, Tip realizes something needs to change. Now that they’re again under the same roof, Tip is making a “conscious effort to be more respectful,” even when she’s not around (you know, during those moments when he might be tempted to slide into Bernice’s DMs.) T.I. recognizes that he’s made mistakes in the past, and he’s working hard so that he never hurts Tameka again.

Now, Tiny’s going to end up with another bun in her oven if she and Tip keep spending all their free time between the sheets. That, as it turns out, is part of T.I’s plan, as a source told HollywoodLife.com that he’s trying to get his wife pregnant again as a way to prove that this reunion is real. “He is far from over with being father and he thinks Tiny is a sexy MILF,” a source said. TMI, TI, but you be you, especially in the bedroom.

Do you think T.I. and Tiny will last, HollywoodLifers? Do you think these two are meant to be together?