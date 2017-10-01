Is Taylor Swift’s New Single Hidden In This YouTube Video? Listen To Cryptic Message

Wait! Did Taylor Swift sneak her next single into a new video with UPS?! Check out this clip and decide for yourself!

There’s no denying that Taylor Swift, 27, is one sneaky sneaky celeb! And she just loves surprising fans with gifts that you’ll only catch if you’re paying attention! That brings us to her recent collaboration with UPS! In it, a truck has been outfitted her Reputation album cover art and driven about delivering the goods! And although it’s a fun video, it’s the music that accompanies the clip that has Swifties absolutely buzzing! Check out all the Taylor pics you can handle right here!

It’s only natural that a clip about the pop singer partnering with UPS would be accompanied with her music, except this particular diddy isn’t familiar! Then, one particularly amazing fan took the sound from the clip and slowed it down…and it definitely sounds like Tay Tay singing one phrase: “Rip Off The Page”! Considering the way her first single “Look What You Made Me Do” aimed to do away with the way her numerous personas have been criticized over the years and the media-themed art work of Reputation, “Rip Off the Page” sure sounds like a fitting next track! This girl is truly the master when it comes to rewarding her devoted fans with something special!

As we previously reported, fans have also stumbled upon an exciting statement that says both Taylor and her Harry Styles, 23, are performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November! What!? If this is true, it basically means we’re in for a highly publicized reunion between these two! Will they perform together? We have to know!

GUYS.SOMEONE TOOK THE MUSIC FROM TAYLOR’S NEW UPS COMMERCIAL & SLOWED THE MUSIC DOWN. IT APPEARS TO BE A NEW SONG CALLED “RIP OFF THE PAGE” pic.twitter.com/jn17NplDl1 — Boy Swiftie (@songwriterr4) September 30, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Tay Tay messing with us or is this her next big hit? Tell us your thoughts below!