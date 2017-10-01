Kate McKinnon Fondles Ryan Gosling’s Butt & He Can’t Stop Laughing In ‘SNL’ Skit

Ryan Gosling killed on ‘SNL’ last night — mainly because Kate McKinnon did all the work for him! The hunk tried (and failed) not to break during a sketch where she had to repeatedly cup his behind while describing an alien encounter. Watch it here.

We knew Ryan Gosling‘s, 36, visit to Saturday Night Live for the season premiere on Sept. 30 would be fun but we had no idea just how hilarious it could get! Things got totally wild in a sketch about three people who were being interviewed by the NSA after being abducted by aliens on two separate occasions. While Ryan and cast member Cecily Strong‘s characters’ experiences with the aliens sound just delightful, Kate McKinnon was “stranded at the Fyre Festival” in comparison. She tried to explain how the aliens fondled her butt by making Ryan stand up and be her model. Check out more pics of the handsome leading man right here!

“So these guys don’t have butts?” Kate said while showing off Ryan’s derriere. “I don’t think they’ve ever seen a crack before. So my theory is they thought it had broken into two pieces and they were trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again,” she said, as she began to work Ryan’s butt cheeks together. At one point she even stuck her face in his crack! The bit went on so long it was almost impossible for Ryan not to break with laughter. But come on, isn’t that some of what makes an SNL host good — there willingness to just really go for it? Yet another reminder that Ryan is just as talented as he is good-looking! Perhaps he’s the ideal SNL host because he’s better known for his more dramatic roles such as The Notebook, Drive and The Place Beyond the Pines. But he more than held his own when he took on more lighter gigs like last year’s The Nice Guys and Crazy, Stupid, Love. What can’t this guy do!?

Earlier in the week, Ryan starred in a hilarious promo for his upcoming hosting slot. As the New York skyline drifts by, he says that, “All my life I knew I could host SNL. That thrill, that rush. And when I hosted it was magical. But you only got part of me last time. This time I’m gonna give the world my soul. I’m gonna give them something they’ll never ever forget.” That’s when it cuts to Ryan attempting to get past security at 30 Rockefeller Center and it is amazing! This guy’s charm know no bounds! He was on hand to promote his upcoming sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049, which hits theaters Oct. 6!

