‘SNL’: Ryan Gosling Claims He Saved Jazz & Emma Stone Puts Him In His Place

OMG! Ryan Gosling just delivered his opening monologue on season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and we are dying! Also, he was joined by a very special guest — Emma Stone!

We knew that Ryan Gosling, 36, hosting Saturday Night Live would be fun but he just proved he’s got the comedic chops to dish out the yuks with the best of them! For his opening monologue, he adopted his suave persona from La La Land, blowing smoke and tickling the ivories while claiming that he basically saved jazz. Rolling your eyes? You’re not alone! Then, who should show up but his Oscar-winning co-star Emma Stone, 26! And she cleared the air on exactly what Ryan contributed to jazz! Also his pronunciation of New Orleans and Chicago is magic! Check out stills of Ryan and his gorgeous ladylove Eva Mendes, 43, right here!

The A-lister clearly knows how to charm an audience! If La La Land didn’t prove it, Ryan is a born performer and although he’s not known for his comedic timing, he’s more than capable of rising to the occasion! Last time he dropped by SNL in Dec. 2015, he and funnyman Mike Myers treated the audience to a “Canadian Christmas” Carol! And, boy, it never hurts to be reminded how good of a voice Ryan actually has!

Ryan was on hand to promote his epic new science fiction adventure Blade Runner 2049. This visually dazzling film is a followup to the 1982 classic starring Harrison Ford, 75. The beloved actor returns for this sequel along with Jared Leto, 45, Robin Wright, 51, and the gorgeous Ana de Armas, 29. The hunky leading man plays a Blade Runner, a cop to hunts down rogue robots, who’s unearthed a shocking secret in in future dystopian LA. And let’s just say the trailer is breathtaking. Cannot. Wait.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Ryan’s opening monologue as much as us?! Let us know!