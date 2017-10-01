Prince Harry Smitten With Meghan Markle As He Sweetly Kisses Her On The Cheek At Invictus Games

Prince Harry bid farewell to the Invictus Games – with a kiss! During the games’ closing ceremony, the British royal snuck in a sweet smooch on the cheek of his sweetheart, Meghan Markle!

Every fairy tale involves a prince and a kiss, right? Well, what happened on Sep. 30 was no bedtime story, as Prince Harry, 33, actually kissed Meghan Markle, 36, during the closing ceremonies of the 2017 Invictus Games. As the Suits actress joined the British royal in his private VIP box, according to the Daily Mail, it was all a matter of time before Harry tried to sneak in a sweet smooch. Despite his best efforts to be all prim and proper during this royal event, Harry couldn’t help himself. He leaned in and planted a sweet kiss on Meghan’s cheek. Aww.

Harry and Meghan were joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, who had flown in from Los Angeles to see the closing moments of the games. Meghan’s closest male friend, Markus Anderson, was also in Harry’s VIP box, as well was her best friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney. They all seemed to have a blast watching Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams perform. Right before Harry was set to give his closing speech, he gave he girlfriend kiss – for luck? – and headed down.

It’s been a pretty exciting Invictus Games for Prince Harry. Not only did he and Meghan make their first appearance together at an official royal event, but the two of them were also seen holding hands afterward. During this edition of the Paralympic-style games, Harry also got to meet with First Lady Melania Trump, 47, “bro-down” with former president Barack Obama, 56, and – perhaps the highlight of the whole games – share his popcorn with two-year-old Emily Henson.

Though, will royalists consider this kiss to be the best moment of the Invictus games? Maybe. It’s not everyday that Harry is seen smooching his girlfriend. In fact, the next time fans get to see these two pucker up, it might be after someone says, “You may now kiss the bride.” Harry has asked Meghan’s father for her hand in marriage, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, so it seems that – you know, if she says yes – there might be a royal wedding in the near future.

Do you want to see Harry and Meghan get married, HollywoodLifers?