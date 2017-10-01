O.J. Simpson Released From Prison After Serving 9 Years For Armed Robbery

O.J. Simpson is now a free man. He was officially released from prison in the early hours of Oct. 1, after spending nearly nine years behind bars for an armed robbery in Las Vegas.



“The Juice” is loose — for real! After nine years behind bars, O.J. Simpson, 70, has officially been freed on parole. The former American football star and double murder suspect spent almost a decade in prison for an armed robbery in Las Vegas, after having a confrontation with two sports memorabilia traders in a hotel room. He was sentenced to up to 33 years, but was granted parole in July due to good behavior and other credits earned in custody.

Orenthal James Simpson became a free man at 12:08 AM PDT, leaving the Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. At 12:09 AM PDT, he was no longer inmate No. 1027820, allowed to resume his life as a member of the law-abiding public. As for what happened for O.J., Brooke Keast, a spokesperson for Nevada state prisons, didn’t have much to say, per the New York Post. “I don’t have any information on where he’s going.”

She also explained as to why O.J. was released eight minutes after midnight. “We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident,” said Brooke. After all, O.J. was at the center of “the trial of the century” in the mid 1990s. It sounds like the Nevada prison system wanted to avoid as many cameras as possible.

O.J. is now free, after four members of the Nevada Board of Parole agreed that he had served enough jail time for a 2007 armed robbery in the Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas. The former NFL star led five men – men he barely knew – into the casino in an effort to retrieve personal items O.J. said were stolen in 1995, after he was cleared of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Two of the men with O.J. in 2007 were armed, but Simpson says he was never aware of any handguns. He was sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison, but was given his freedom after serving nine.

#BREAKINGNEWS OJ Simpson released on parole at 12:08am after 9 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/3ucmKxsf7L — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 1, 2017

He will now move back to Florida, his lawyer recently said, according to the Post. He’s looking forward to reuniting with his family, eating a steak and some seafood. However, the state of Florida doesn’t seem to want him. “The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option,” Florida’s Attorney General Pam Bondi said. “Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

