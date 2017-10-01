‘SNL’: Weekend Update — Michael Che Rips Trump As A ‘Cheap Cracker’ Over Puerto Rico

Oh, how we’ve missed Michael Che and Colin Jost! Weekend Update is back and they not pulling their punches on Donald Trump! Check it out!

With so many scandals swirling around the country, there was more than a few low-hanging fruit for the lovable duo of Michael Che, 34, and Colin Jost, 35, to grab on Weekend Update and grab they did! The pair brought their signature unrepentant brand of humor to the latest current events and we can’t get enough of it! Specifically Michael’s decision truly take the gloves off when addressing Donald Trump‘s, 71, handling of the crisis in Puerto Rico! Take a peek at more photos of the SNL crew from season 43 right here!

First he read through Trump’s Twitter attack on the Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, then he offered this scathing rebuttal: “Oh really, Donald? You b*tch! Let me ask you, are you shaking? You wanna go smoke a Virginia Slim until your hands stop moving. This isn’t that complicated, man. This is hurricane relief. These people need help. You just did this for white people twice! Do the same thing. Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottle water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl t-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker!” Zing!

As for Colin, although he’s known for sending viewers into stitches (especially tonight with Kate McKinnon!), his love life has caught our attention in recent days! Our insiders say he and gorgeous actress Scarlett Johansson, 32, have struck up a romance! “Scarlett and Colin were definitely on a romantic date, rather than as just friends,” an eyewitness at The Palm in East Hampton, New York previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on July 6.

“They arrived and left together, and were caught up in each other throughout the meal,” our source continued. “They even held hands across the table at one point. They clearly had no interest in any of the fellow diners, and they only had eyes for each other. Colin was the perfect gentleman throughout the evening, and, of course, paid the check in full in addition to holding the door open for Scarlett as they left.” Whoa! This doesn’t sound like a casual dinner date to us!

HollywoodLifers, you loving at the Weekend Update from the season premiere as much as us!? Let us know!