La La Anthony Shows Off Some Sexy Dance Moves While In The Club — Tempting Carmelo?

Make it rain! La La Anthony was living her absolute best life while partying with her friends on Sept. 30, hitting up the strip club! She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her form-fitting ensemble. Is she teasing Carmelo?!

As if we needed another reason to love La La Anthony, 38. The Power actress knows how to party and we don’t blame her for living it up to the fullest with her girl squad. She was having an absolute blast while hitting up the strip club with Star Brim, who documented their fun-filled evening out Sept. 30. Rocking a tank top and skin-tight pants, La La kept it comfortable with her sexy, cool style cues. The ladies were dancing the night away to the hottest rap jams and singing along to the lyrics. “When La La personally comes to see u at ur club,” Star captioned the epic video. To get in the spirit of it all, La La even showed off her moves next to the pole, waving around stacks of cash. See pics of La La and Carmelo Anthony, right here.

La La even made it rain in the venue while her pal Star cheered her on from the bar. The best-selling author has been eluding major confidence these days, clearly embracing this next chapter of her life. She was last spotted out showing off her hourglass curves while clad in a sexy off-the-shoulder dress in NYC on Sept. 23. Fans have been eager to know if she’s back on good terms with Carmelo Anthony, 33. So much has happened recently, since the NBA star is officially leaving the Big Apple to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he’ll now be far away from his longtime love, we EXCLUSIVELY learned Melo thinks this move will help improve their relationship!

Time will tell if absence makes the heart grow fonder, especially when it comes to these former flames. As we previously reported, “Carmelo is hoping that he and La La can use this opportunity as a fresh start. The past year has just been full of stress and heartbreak,” an insider close to the NBA star told HollywoodLife.com. “Carmelo wants to get his marriage back on track more than anything. He believes that a change of scenery, a new home, a different team and a fresh set of friends could be the perfect remedy, and a way to draw a line under their issues once and for all.”

