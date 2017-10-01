Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: She’s Spoiling 1st Unborn Daughter With $70K In High-End Clothes

If Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are truly expecting their first little one, then that kid is going to have nothing but the finest. The lip kit mogul has already reportedly dropped $70,000 on her unborn child.

Kylie Jenner‘s definitely going to be a cool mom, that’s for sure. After all, the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is already spoiling her reported child and she isn’t even born yet! Kylie has apparently shelled out a reported $70,000 in baby gear in preparation for the birth of her and Travis Scott‘s, 25, first child, according to TMZ. Sources close to the lip kit mogul told the outlet that she is really into online baby shopping and dropping loads on high-end designer clothes and accessories for her daughter. While Ky is reportedly only four months pregnant, she has a giant closet filled with goodies and apparently more to come, according to TMZ.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has also actually made it out into the real world to do some baby shopping too. She reportedly dropped by a few stores in her native San Fernando Valley. “This is gonna be the best dressed kid you’ve ever seen,” a source familiar with the purchases Kylie made told TMZ. Now that is truly saying something when you think about how well Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, dressed up 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint. But maybe baby Jenner-Scott is truly gonna be the fashionista in the family?

There are reportedly no solid plans in place for the baby shower yet. However, this is the daughter of Kris Jenner, 61, and the sister of many a Kardashian, so you know that it will be a blowout. And we imagine no expense will be spared on gifts either. Of course they may have several baby showers coming up, if Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kim really are expecting babies too! See pics of Kylie and Khloe’s pre-baby bodies right here.

