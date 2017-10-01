Kourtney Kardashian Admits She’ll Have Another Baby With Scott Disick ‘If The Situation Is Right’

Kourtney Kardashian is cornered into playing a game of ‘truth or truth’ on the ‘KUWTK’ Season 14 premiere, and she flat out says she might have another child with Scott Disick one day! We can’t even.

The fam is back on Keeping Up with the Kardashians with the Oct. 1 season premiere, and as usual, the drama is out of control! First, Khloe Kardashian, 33, immediately lets us inside her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 26, explaining that she’s been spending tons of time with him in Cleveland. “I go to a lot of basketball games,” she laughs. It’s cool to see that Tristan is a part of the show now, and he even grabs Khloe’s butt on the set of her Revenge Body show! Khloe makes a plan for her sisters to come with her the next one.

Kendall Jenner, 21, is super upset over the backlash from her controversial Pepsi commercial. “It weighs heavy on her heart,” Khloe says in a confessional. “If I known this was going to be the outcome, I never would have done something like this,” Kendall admits later, visibly crying. “I felt so f*cking stupid,” she adds. “The fact that I would offend or hurt other people was definitely not the intent.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 36, is mad that Caitlyn Jenner, 67, has been lying about what made it into the final version of her book. The reports circulating in the media indicate that there’s more info about the Kardashians that wasn’t in their advanced copies! The sisters are also miffed that they found out about Cait’s gender reassignment surgery secondhand. “Why even show you?” Khloe wonders, speaking to Kim.

The most shocking moment of the episode comes when the sisters are in Cleveland, and they play a game of “truth or truth” at dinner. When Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is asked if she’d ever have a baby with Scott Disick, 34, again, her answer is not what we expected! “I feel like I would if the situation was right,” Kourt shares, as everyone’s jaw instantly drops, “But that doesn’t mean tomorrow, guys, so don’t get any ideas.” OMG!

Kendall, who is still upset, calls Kourtney to talk about how she’s doing and shares that she’s scared Cait will talk about the Pepsi commercial while on her book tour. “Caitlyn is known for saying all the wrong things,” Kourtney agrees. Hmm.

As they get the grand tour, Khloe’s sisters realize that she has basically moved into Tristan’s house in Cleveland. They’re happy for her, but bummed that she’s pretty much moved away from them! “It’s bittersweet. We’re happy she’s with Tristan, but sad that she’s definitely not coming back anytime soon,” Kourt shares in a confessional.

Kim calls Cait to make sure she knows how to handle it if someone says anything to her about Kendall’s commercial on her book tour. “I just don’t think you should mention this at all,” Kim demands. “It shouldn’t be brought up.”

Well, too late. Caitlyn talks about it in an interview, and Kendall is understandably super upset that she did exactly the opposite of what was asked of her! She visits Kim, crying over Cait’s tendency to “word vomit.” “I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I genuinely feel like shit. I don’t know how I’m going to bounce back from it,” Kendall confesses. Kim tells her that it’s okay to be traumatized by her first “real scandal,” and that it will die down eventually. “It’ll be a lesson learned,” Kim says. “Just be real and honest, because you can’t ignore it.”

