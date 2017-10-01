Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Her Bra & Abs On Paris Date Night With Younes Bendjima

So hot! Kourtney Kardashian put her midriff on display while enjoying the night life with Younes Bendjima and we can’t get enough of it! Check out the sexy new pic right here!

Although Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, make one cute couple Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Beindjima, 24, arguably have them beat! Why? Seeing just how enamored these two are with each other never ever gets old! They’re like teenagers! And since her younger man has come into her life, Kourtney has seemed more free and comfortable in her skin than ever before! Case in point: Kourt and Younes stepped out together in Paris on Sept. 30 holding hands and looking to cute for words! But what had us doing a double-take was her edgy top teasing her lacy bra, loads of cleavage and her taut midriff!

The picture-perfect pair was headed to the Haider Ackermann show during Paris Fashion Week and the Keeping up with the Kardashians star opted for a stunning ensemble that effortlessly shows off her crazy-toned physique! As for Younes, he went more casual, choosing a t-shirt and jeans covered with scrawled messages. He complete the look with some colorful Nike kicks. Head here for tons more photos of this adorable couple!

As we previously reported, Younes is doing everything he can to wow the eldest Kardashian sister. On Sept. 29, she posted pics from her hotel in which her BF made a heart out of rose petals on their bed! Wow! She also shared a another racy snap in which Younes has his hand on her thigh! Oh la la! They are in Paris after all and love is clearly in the air!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU loving this hot new pic as much as us?! Hoping these two decide to get engaged soon? Let us know below!