Beyonce Vs. Kim K: Which Sexy A-List Star Is Slaying The Long, Straight Hair Trend?

Someone needs to tell Kim Kardashian she doesn’t have a monopoly on long and straight hair. Beyonce has been rocking it more and more, recently. But does that mean Queen Bey is dethroning Kim with her flatiron? Check out these pics and tell us!

Kim Kardashian, 36, has been known for her signature long and straight, raven hair for years now. And though she’s currently on a platinum kick and has started that “wet hair” trend too, she comes back to her sleek and chic look time and again. However, she isn’t the only A-list star who can slay flat tresses. Beyonce, 36, who is known for her long and messy, golden curls, can also pull off a straight ‘do and maybe even better than Kim. Yes, we said it and we’re not taking it back. Just look at the pics of the ladies in the gallery above and you’ll see. It’s hard to decide who is the queen of queens when it comes to the flat, but fantastic, look.

Bey was spotted with hubby JAY-Z, 47, last night, Sept. 30, at TAO in New York City, hitting the town after watching the taping of the premiere of Saturday Night Live. Jay had been selected as the musical guest and it seems the Queen wanted to go all out for the occasion by wearing her hair in the sleekest look imaginable. Her locks went on for miles and we were IMPRESSED. But does that mean she outdid Kim, who has been seamlessly pulling off the ‘do for years?

Check out the many instances of the two of them wearing their hair in this simple but elegant style and decide for yourself. Is it Bey whose long tresses wow you? Or is Kim’s dark and lengthy locks blow you away? Click here to see pics of celebs with silver tresses, like Kim.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim and Beyonce’s long hairstyles? Which one pulls it off better? Let us know below!