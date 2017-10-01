Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Reveal They’re Having A Boy & His Name At Shower — See Pics

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish just unveiled not only the gender but also the name of their first child together on Oct. 1 at their $118K shower!

Oh boy! That’s right! Kevin Hart, 37, and Eniko Parrish, 32, just revealed that they’re having a baby boy at their shower! And they took it a step further! The cute couple also pulled out the big guns and told their friends and loved ones the name they’ve landed on for their baby boy — Kenzo. So completely adorable! Check out loads more pics from Kevin and Eniko right here!

The shindig happened at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, according to TMZ. Attendees were reportedly treated to prizes with the named “Kenzo” all over them! And Eniko and Kevin took to social media to blast out the happy news to their followers and fans! The safari-themed party reported cost the couple a pretty penny too — $118,000! Talk about celebrating in style!

As we previously reported, Kevin’s recent supposed cheating scandal has taken a toll on their marriage and left Eniko deeply distrustful of the comedian. “Eniko is keeping extra close tabs on Kevin, especially during her final weeks of pregnancy. Eniko is making Kevin call, text or FaceTime with her constantly, throughout the day, whenever they are apart,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“After his latest blunders, Kevin has agreed to check in with Eniko practically every hour they are apart to give her more security in their unstable relationship,” the source continued. “She has zero trust in him right now. The last thing she wants is for Kevin to be absent for the delivery of their child or worse, for him to be caught stepping out on her again while she is in the hospital.” Yikes. Here’s hoping things improve before Kenzo arrives!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving the name as much as us?! Let us know!