Kendra Wilkinson: Marilyn Monroe Should Be ‘Honored’ To Be Laid To Rest Beside Hugh Hefner

Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter following Hugh Hefner’s passing to defend the Hollywood icon against his critics, saying Marilyn Monroe aught to feel ‘honored’ his final resting place is beside hers.

Since Hugh Hefner‘s death on Sept. 27, critics have come out in droves to attack the Playboy magazine founder’s cultural contribution or lack thereof. But countless celebrities have come forward to defend the mogul in equal measure. Among them is Kendra Wilkinson, 32, Hef’s former girlfriend and star of The Girls Next Door. One point of contention has been his final resting place, which is right beside Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe, who appeared as the magazine’s first centerfold in 1953. Kendra took to Twitter to not only commemorate Hef’s passing but to say that lying beside him for eternity is a special thing.

“Marilyn Monroe should be honored,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to Entertainment Weekly. “For me it was the little things about Hef. The moments I I got to share with him with no cameras around… he always made me laugh,” she added. “When we would stare at each other from across the room. Like no one else was there. We made each other smile. From the heart. No matter what mood I was in. He always made me smile. Always!!! I appreciate that I got spend those 5 years with him. Got the time to open my heart and understand who he really was.” Wow!

Hugh was laid to rest on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Westwood Village Memorial Park in LA in the presence of some select few Playboy employees, his four children and his wife Crystal Harris, 31. After he passing it was revealed that Crystal has been given a lavish home in the Hollywood Hills and $5 million, per Hef’s trust. So generous!

HollywoodLifers, do you agreed with Kendra? Let us know below!