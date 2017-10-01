‘SNL’: JAY-Z Disses Donald Trump In Performance By Wearing Colin Kaepernick Jersey

Whoa! JAY-Z just brought down the roof on the season premiere of ‘SNL’ with a rousing performance but it’s what he was wearing that has social media exploding! Check it out right here!

Season 43 of Saturday Night Live was just given the royal treatment! HOVA himself, JAY-Z, 47, dropped by to perform a hypnotizing rendition of “Bam” alongside Damian Marley! But it wasn’t the music that had fans perking up. He was the fact that he was wearing Colin Kaepernick‘s, 29, football jersey! This is a clear sign that the NYC rapper is standing with the NFL players who’ve been locking arms in protest of Donald Trump‘s, 71, incendiary comments. Devoted fans know that JAY was an outspoken advocate of Hillary Clinton, 69, in the 2016 campaign! Head here for loads more pics of JAY and his better half Beyonce, 36!

This is hardly the media mogul’s first visit to the beloved stage at 30 Rockefeller Center! He’s an SNL veteran, most recently dropping by to help Justin Timberlake, 36, perform “Suit & Tie” in 2013. He treated fans to a in 2010 on the show, performing “Public Service Announcement,” “On to the Next One,” “99 Problems” and “Empire State of Mind”! He also surprised fans when he crashed Bey’s performance in 2003! Whew!

At the end of Oct., JAY will embark upon his gigantic North American Tour for 4:44! It kicks off in Anaheim, CA on Oct. 27 and runs 31 dates, ending just before Christmas in LA! Have you bought your tickets yet?! Our next question is: Will Beyonce drop by?! It’s hard to imagine she won’t make an appearance at a few dates at least! As we previously reported, Justin is finalizing a deal for him to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl. Will his pal and collaborator JAY be paying a visit to the coveted stage?! We have to know!

When Jay is on #SNL. Jamaica in da house, too. Tenement Yard y'all. pic.twitter.com/kZZXWQmOdb — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) October 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you love JAY’s performance as much as us?! Wishing Bey had shown up? Let us know!