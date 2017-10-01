Khloe K Hides ‘Baby Bump’ While Cuddling With Tristan After Fancy Dinner In Ohio

If Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, she doesn’t want you knowing it. The reality TV star, who is allegedly 4 months along in her first pregnancy, shared some adorable pics and videos of her and Tristan Thompson on a cute date night on Sept. 30, but made sure to cover up her ‘bump’!



Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, certainly look like two happy, expectant parents. However, we can’t see everything we need to, to confirm that Khloe is pregnant, just yet. Well, not for lack of trying. But the reality TV star went to great lengths on Sept. 30 to hide her alleged “baby bump” while sharing some sweet snaps of her and Tristan on a cute dinner date. In Snapchat pics and videos from that night, she is seen rubbing her bae’s belly while he puts his head on her after presumably munching down on too much at their fancy dinner in Ohio. Tristan’s head is in just the right position to cover up where Khloe’s bump would be. But, she’s also wear a sweatshirt in the pic. Ugh, this is gonna be very hard to figure out!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly four months along in her pregnancy and maybe that’s what they were celebrating when they went out to dinner with some friends in the Cleveland Cavaliers part-time home state. They seemed to enjoy a yummy meal at a hibachi restaurant. Khloe even showed off the food, as the steakhouse chef created a classic onion tower and lit it on fire. Sure, she’ll feature the food, but not what’s in her belly.

Khloe isn’t the only member of the fam who is expecting. Kim Kardashian, 36, seemingly confirmed in a promo for KUWTK that she and Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child and reports say that Khloe’s little sis Kylie Jenner, 20, is carrying her first child with beau Travis Scott, 25. Kylie is supposedly four months along as well. This is one crazy Kardashian baby boom if you ask us! But we can’t know anything for sure until we see that bump! Click here to see pics of Khloe and Tristan vs. Travis and Kylie.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan will have an adorable baby? Let us know below!