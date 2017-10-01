Is Amber Rose Engaged To 21 Savage? See The Diamond Sparkler She’s Rocking On Her Ring Finger

Wait a minute – did Amber Rose just get engaged? After falling head over heels for 21 Savage, Amber flaunted a ginormous piece of bling online. Are they getting married?

Amber Rose, 33, certainly got people buzzing about her and 21 Savage, 24, being possibly engaged. The model and actress shared a shot of a gigantic ring around her finger, posting the pic to her Instagram story on Sept. 30, per to the Daily Mail. The rock can be seen from space, that’s how huge it is. Amber really didn’t say anything in the post, probably because that gargantuan piece of bling was doing all the talking. Wow. If 21 didn’t propose to her, he certainly pulled off a huge romantic gesture.

The “hearts for eyes” emoji Amber put on the picture indicates that it came from her love. So, does that mean these two lovebirds are going to tie the knot? The two have been together for only a few months, though the exact time they became a couple is unclear. 21 Savage did tell Rap-Up that he wasn’t dating her in June 2017, when she exposed her crotch in a SlutWalk promo photo. However, these two were seen together shortly afterward and from there, Amber has fallen hard for the “Bank Account” rapper.

In fact, before Amber was rocking this rock, she made sure to put a ring on it – by getting a piece of jewelry for 21. During the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, 21 Savage showed off his diamond and ruby commitment band. In a Snapchat video, he held up the ring, showing how it read “21 Loyalty” in red rubies. The best part about it though? The words “I Love You forever – Amber XXO” were inscribed on the inside. How sweet!

On top of that, Amber actually admitted that she wanted to marry the man born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. While 21 was on stage for Lollapalooza, Amber posted a video of his performance to her IG story. “Imma marry him,” she captioned the shot. It doesn’t get any clearer than that, right? After that confession, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Amber and 21 were talking about getting married, but she didn’t want to rush into saying “I Do.” She regrets marrying Wiz Khalifa so quickly, and the last thing she wants is to go through another divorce. If these two lovers are engaged, expect Amber to enjoy rocking that rock on her finger for a while.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Amber and 21 are engaged? Do you want to see them get married?