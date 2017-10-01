Heidi Montag Gives Birth: Former ‘Hills’ Star Welcomes 1st Baby With Spencer Pratt — A Boy

Congrats to Speidi! Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt are officially parents after Heidi gave birth to a precious baby boy! After wanting kids for a while, we can only imagine how thrilled they must be. Details here!

Heidi Montag, 31, and Spencer Pratt, 34, have finally joined the parenting club! The former reality star gave birth on Oct.1, according to Us Weekly, welcoming into the world a sweet baby boy. We could not be happier for the duo either, as they revealed during Heidi’s pregnancy that they specifically were hoping for a son. We’re thinking a Hills playdate has to happen asap between baby Pratt and Lauren Conrad‘s newborn son Liam! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb moms with their kids.

The baby’s name is Gunner Stone! He was born at 3:06 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. He’s exactly 19 inches long. And, of course, he has blonde hair and blues eyes! “Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” the family’s rap told the mag. Heidi and Spencer announced their pregnancy news back in April, telling Us Weekly the comical story of when Heidi happily broke the news to her husband.

“[She was] just standing there [one morning,]” Spencer tells the mag. “The look on her face – I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was going to say she made muffins or banana bread. [She] said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’” LOL. Later, in May, the duo shared with fans they were expecting a baby boy! And once again, they could not contain their excitement.

“It was in my heart to have a boy,” Heidi told US. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.'” However, while a healthy baby was priority number one, Heidi admitted she was partial to having a son first. “I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son,” she revealed. “I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.” Congrats again, Speidi!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Heidi and Spencer and finally parents? Congratulate the happy couple below!