Blake Shelton Packs On PDA With Gwen Stefani Onstage Celebrating Opening Of New Restaurant

Blake Shelton, 41, Gwen Stefani, 47, are constantly redefining couple goals. The chemistry between them is still off the charts, as proven by their PDA-filled performance in his home state of Oklahoma on Oct. 1. While taking the stage, the crooner planted a kiss on his leading lady’s cheek at the opening of his new restaurant and live music venue, Ole Red in Tishomingo. Gwen was smiling from ear to ear as she belted out the lyrics to their song, getting the crowd on their feet. Ahead of his highly anticipated performance, Blake revealed what inspired him to begin this business venture! “The only thing that’s really in it for me is to have a place to anytime I feel like it I can come in here and pull up a stool and play some country music,” he told News OK. Fans are living for it! Click to see Blake and Gwen’s cutest relationship pics, right here.

“I gotta have something like that, but it’s a bigger plan than that. I mean, this is literally all about this community, and I’m excited about it,” Blake added. Gwen looked so stylish in her seasonal get-up, rocking a mini-skirt with an embellished biker jacket and fishnet stockings paired with boots. The lovebirds have been spending a ton of time with each other, last making an appearance at his intimate concert for 150 people on Sept. 29. Blake played some of his classics, including “Neon Light,” “The Baby,” and “A Guy With A Girl.” Gwen was too cute, beaming while gazing up at her counter part, who was charming the audience with an adorable story about their romance.

While chatting to the crowd in between singles, Blake talked about when they were first “starting to hang out together and…mess around.” When the cheering began, Gwen blushed and he added, “You know, texting each other.” Good save! The happy couple has already been serving us with some holiday cheer, recently teaming up for a sugary-sweet duet titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” from her new seasonal album. Blake and Gwen appear to be getting pretty serious, since her boys adore him too and they love watching him judge on The Voice. They even have big premiere plans together!

