Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Pack On PDA While Sitting Front Row At Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian skipped Paris Fashion Week, as she’s still traumatized from her 2016 robbery. Kourtney Kardashian was there, snuggling her bae, Younes Bendjima, while sitting in the front row.

Forget Pitbull. It seems that Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is the real “Mrs. Worldwide.” She keeps traveling the globe with Younes Bendjima, 24, as these two lovebirds are determined to take their romance to the four corners of the Earth. The latest stop on their romantic world tour happened on Sept. 30, as Kourt and her model bae were seen at the Haider Ackermann show during Paris Fashion Week. Their PDA game, as usual, was strong, as they snuggled tightly in the front row.

Younes has apparently been more than happy to be Kourt’s tour guide while they two of them are in Paris. They have been painting the “City of Lights” red, hitting up all the major spots. They were spotted cuddling at Disneyland Paris on Sept. 28, two days before their PFW PDA. Younes seemed to dote on Kourtney during this Disneyland date, probably to make up for how distracted he was the day before. Kourt and Younes were took in the Paris Saint-Germain- Bayern Munich soccer match, as the two teams battled it out in the Champions League.

As Kourt tried to steal a kiss from her bae, she couldn’t get him to take his attention off the game. It’s almost hilarious to see how Younes’s eyes are fixated on the action while locking lips with the eldest Kardashian sister. The poor man just wanted to watch the game! Younes seemed to say he was “sorry’ with flowers. Afterward, he covered the bed of their Paris hotel room with roses to form a giant heart. Aww.

It’s good to see Kourt and Younes at Paris Fashion Week, as it seemed the extravaganza almost went Kardashian free this year. Kim Kardashian, 36, refused to return to PFW, as she’s still reeling from being robbed in 2016. Clearly, it’ll take more than a year for Kim to get over being bound, gagged and held at gunpoint. Kendall Jenner, 21, also skipped out on the event. As for Kylie Jenner, 20, she’s hasn’t made an appearance at a public event since reports claimed she’s four months pregnant.

