Jose Andres: 5 Things To Know About The Chef Feeding Puerto Ricans Following The Hurricane

Wow! Jose Andres has made a name for himself as restaurateur around the country, now he’s helping to feed hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico! Here’s everything you need to know about this chef-turned-hero!

Since Puerto Rico was ravaged by not one, but two hurricanes, stories of neighbors helping each other have been reported continually as FEMA has been slow to step in. However, some brave outsiders our doing their part to help feed the inhabitants of the island as they begin to recover. Among them is none other than celebrity chef Jose Andres! Who is he? Why he’s an acclaimed culinary talent and, considering his action in this crisis, it’s time to get to know him better! Here’s 5 things on this modern-day hero! Head here for more photos of Jose!

1) He’s originally from Spain. His career began under another famed chef — Farren Adria at elBulli, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Catalonia, Spain. He has since opened numerous restaurants over the years, including in Dorado, Puerto Rico. So, although he’s not from the island, he knew it well before hurricanes decimated the community. The establishment was called Mi Casa and served traditional Spanish and Puerto Rican cuisine.

2) Jose has taught at Harvard University. If you’re going to become an educator, you can’t do much better than this establishment! He taught culinary physics there in 2010. He was also named dean of Spanish Studies at The International Culinary Center. Then, in 2012 he returned to teaching, tackling how food shapes civilization at George Washington University!

3) He’s received just about every award a restaurateur could hope for. He’s been names Chef of the Year by Bon Appetit magazine. He was counted among GQ‘s Men of the Year in 2009. He was even named one of the 100 Most Influential People in 2012!

4) So just how many restaurants has he started? 19 thus far! From Washington, D.C. to LA, New York to Las Vegas, Jose makes opening eateries that range from signature dishes, to bars, to small-plate dining look easy!

5) He’s feeding thousands in Puerto Rico. The acclaimed chef has wrangled volunteers and supplies to feed as many Puerto Ricans as possible! He came to San Juan on his own, deciding he needed to help. He told CNN: “I always say that chefs like me, we love to feed the few, but I think we love even more feeding the many.”

Quick update from #PuertoRico: Planning to feed 12,000 people today! Thank you everyone for your support of @WCKitchen!! #ChefsforPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/XhID4dneqR — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 30, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you as moved by this story as we are? Let us know!