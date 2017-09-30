Wendy Williams ‘Putting On Brave Face’ For Cameras But Furious Over Cheating Scandal

Wendy Williams is dealing with reports of her hubby Kevin Hunter’s cheating behind closed doors, but an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the talk show host is staying focused on her work.

Wendy Williams, 53, is at the center of a messy cheating scandal with her husband Kevin Hunter, 45, but she’s not letting that stop her from doing her job. The host of The Wendy Williams Show is putting on her signature smile amid allegations that Kevin stepped out on her with his friend Sharina Hudson. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the embarrassment of the scandal is getting to her. She doesn’t vibe with Kevin having a female friend, even if it hasn’t been confirmed he actually cheated. This is clearly not something Wendy wants to deal with AT ALL. But she’s doing it because she has to.

“Wendy is putting on a very brave face for the cameras, but behind the scenes she is furious,” an insider close to the talk show host told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t believe that Kevin would put her in a situation like this, and she’s utterly mortified. Kevin swears blind that he wasn’t romantically involved with Sharina, but he’s cheated on her before, so Wendy can’t help thinking there’s some truth to the reports. They already had trust issues and this latest scandal has just added more fuel to the fire.” Click here to see pics of stars like Kevin Hart and JAY-Z who allegedly cheated.

“Wendy has made it crystal clear to Kevin that he’s skating on very thin ice right now, and if he puts a foot wrong then their marriage is over,” the source added. “The last thing Wendy wants is to go through another painful divorce, but there’s no way she’s going to be publicly disrespected like this.” In her biography, Wendy’s Got the Heat, the star uses the pseudonym Robert Morris III to refer to her first husband, whom she split from before marrying Kevin in 1997.

