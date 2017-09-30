Manchester United Vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

The Premier League is on fire, and Manchester United is on a hot streak. The action will definitely heat up when United takes on Crystal Palace on Sept. 30 at 10:00 AM ET. Don’t miss this match!

Seeing a smile on the face of Jose Mourinho, 54, is as rare, according to The Sun, as finding someone who thinks England has the best weather in the world (it’s nice, but come on.) However, both the sun and Manchester United’s manager should be beaming, as the Red Devils are neck and neck with their cross-town rivals, Manchester City, for the top of the Premier League table. Only a few points in Goal Differential separate United and City, so expect Manchester to go wild in this match with Crystal Palace to make up the difference. That should turn Jose’s frown upside down.

After six game weeks, Crystal Palace is the only team in the Premier League without a win. They haven’t even drawn anyone, as the Eagles have suffered six-straight wins, including a 0-5 blowout at the hands of Man. City. “Going forward, I’ll have a much better idea of the playing personnel, and that’s a very important factor,” manager Roy Hodgson, 70, said after the game. Despite this poor start, Roy remains optimistic that he can save his team from being relegated out of the Premier league and down to the English Football League Championship. “

“Don’t forget [when he coached] at Fulham, we got out of the relegation zone on the very, very last game of the season with a win at Portsmouth, so we lived with that hanging over our heads for a very long time, and we were greatly helped by the fans,” Roy said, per The Mirror. Here’s hoping the fans can help them pick up a win. Maybe Roy will sub some of his supporters to help them out in this match?

