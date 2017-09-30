Chelsea Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

It’s the reigning Premier League champs versus the team at top of the table. Chelsea meets Manchester City in the middle of the pitch on Sept. 30 at 12:30 PM ET, and it is a game sports fans better not miss!

It doesn’t get any better than this. Pep Guardiola, 46, and Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge to meet Antonio Conte, 48, and Chelsea at home. With Diego Costa, 28, basically benched for the rest of the year following his transfer to Atletico Madrid, will Chelsea still have the firepower to go back-to-back, or has the team shot themselves in the foot? Chelsea’s loss might be City’s gain, so soccer fans better tune in. After all, this match could be a preview of the Premier League title race. Will the winner of this match go on to win the title?

To recap: Antonio pretty much told Diego he wasn’t in his plans for the first-team, inviting the Brazilian player to try and find a new team, according to Metro. Diego was pretty much, “Boy, bye,” and found that Atletico (for whom Diego played from 2010 to 2014) was willing to take him back. So, after an undisclosed amount was exchanged, Diego’s back in Madrid. “I am very happy to be returning home,” Diego told Atletico’s website, per ESPN FC. “I have always said it, Atletico is my club and I am very, very, very happy. I am really looking forward to being able to contribute.

“I will give everything for the team as I always have. I want to thank [Atletico CEO] Miguel Angel Gil especially, and all the club, for the effort they made to bring this forward.” As Diego’s looking forward to 2018 (as he can’t play for Atletico until then, due to their transfer ban) Chelsea is looking forward to their immediate future: taking on the Man City squad that has been ruling the Premiership this season.

Who do you want to win the English Premier League title, HollywoodLifers? Will Manchester City hold onto the top of the table for the rest of the season, or will Chelsea go back-to-back?