Vic Mensa Raising Money For Hurricane Relief With Special NYC Show — Watch Him Perform Live

Kanye West’s protégé Vic Mensa is performing a special intimate show in New York City today, Sept. 30, as part of the MusiCares Hurricane Relief effort. You can stream the concert here!

Vic Mensa, 24, is giving a pop-up performance at Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY, and you can watch a live stream of the TIDAL X: Vic Mensa hurricane benefit show starting at 9:30 PM EST. The venue only has a 575-person capacity, making it a rare small concert for the rapper, who typically sells out arenas. How cool is that? Watch above!

TIDAL members are attending the show and are required to bring one item (such as school supplies, toiletries, diapers) to help hurricane victims in order to gain entry. Anyone tuning in can donate and support, too! “With so many heartbreaking events happening across the world, I’m eager to lend my support to victims of the recent hurricanes and other natural disasters,” Vic, who will also be joining JAY-Z on his 4:44 tour, said in a press release. “MusiCares initiative is doing amazing things on behalf of the music community so it’s a perfect match.”

If you weren’t able to grab tix to this show, don’t worry — the big TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit is happening at Barclays Center in NYC on Oct. 17, and you can check out the lineup here. JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and more will all be performing! It’s going to be lit.

I got a problem nobody knows… Rollin' Like A Stoner official video out now https://t.co/vlfPUMoqfe directed by @VicMensa pic.twitter.com/oNLW5vCD8J — vino the agitator (@VicMensa) September 29, 2017

Vic dropped his debut album The Autobiography this July, and his video “Rollin’ Like A Stoner” came out on Sept. 29.

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped to watch Vic perform live? Tell us what you think of this initiative!