Sailor Brinkley Cook, Thylane Blondeau & More Teen Sensations Slaying The Modeling World

Kendall Jenner and the Hadids aren’t the only ones in the modeling world anymore. The younger crowd is getting into the game now and they are on fire! Check out pics of teen models who are ruling the runway.

Serious modeling isn’t just for the big girls anymore! Teens are starting to take up the profession and are doing a bang up job. Gorgeous teenagers like Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19, Thylane Blondeau, 16, and more are showing off their skills on the runway and on the covers of major magazines. Watch out Kendall Jenner, 21, Bella Hadid, 20, and Gigi Hadid, 22, cause these gals are coming for ya! Check out pics of the gorgeous ladies in the gallery above. Click here to see pics of Sailor.

Of course some of them aren’t really new to the game, per se. Take, Thylane, who has actually been modeling since she was a little kid. She was walking for French designer Jean Paul Gaultier when she was just four years old. Then she was called the “most beautiful girl in the world” when she covered Vogue Paris supplement Vogue Enfants at 6. Oh la la! But Thylane, like the other sensations, is really just starting to heat up!

Sailor has already made it into the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit edition. Ow, ow! And she’s learned to deal with haters who were body shaming her for her big booty — which she loves! She’s been great at slamming them, something every professional model has to learn to do eventually! See all the most stunning young ladies in the gallery above and decide who you think will rule the catwalk in a few years. Sailor? Thylane? Someone else?

HollywoodLifers, who is the hottest teen model around? Check out the fun gallery above and let us know below!