Justin Bieber’s Breakdown Was ‘Worse Than People Realized’: He Was ‘Living In Hell’

So scary. Justin Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun sat down for a recent interview in which he sheds light on just how dark the pop star’s life became in early 2014, around when he was arrest. Here’s what he said.

Remember when Justin Bieber, 23, was arrested in 2014? He was definitely in the midst of one of his wildest phases. Well, his manager Scooter Braun, 34, just did a new interview with the Wall Street Journal in which he explained just how bad things got for the hitmaker back then. “It was worse than people realized,” he admitted. “I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place.” Whoa. Check out more Bieber pics right here.

He went on to explain that what happened to Justin got very troubling. “I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not. They’re not life or death. Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem. Our relationship really struggled, but I started to learn things that made me a better man. When the time came and Justin needed the resources to get back on track, I wanted to make sure I was a rock and someone he could turn to.” Sounds like these two have been through everything together.

Scooter even revealed that Justin’s breakdown had people telling him to move on and give up on the crooner, but he refused. “Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin’s career, told me, ‘It’s over. Focus on something else. That kid is done.’ I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise.” Aww!

